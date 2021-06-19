First Alert Sunday: Rain, storms, and gusty winds possible for Father’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for Sunday as widespread rain develops with the potential for strong to severe storms, and gusty winds.

This is what we are tracking tonight:

First Alert Sunday: Rain, storms and gusty winds; lower 80s

Monday: Isolated afternoon storm and hotter; 90°

First Alert Tuesday: Scattered strong to severe storms possible

The center of Tropical Depression Claudette is expected to track south of Charlotte, moving across South Carolina and into Southeast North Carolina from late Sunday into early Monday.

Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast (WBTV)

The bulk of the heaviest rain looks to be Sunday morning with scattered rain and storms for Sunday afternoon.

Sunday high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Rain diminishes Sunday night, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees by daybreak Monday.

Monday will be a hotter and overall drier day, yet a few late-day storms will be possible.

Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees. Claudette is expected to move across the Outer Banks and into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.

Another First Alert has been issued for Tuesday, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas, bringing another round of rain and storms that will impact outdoor work and activities. A few strong to severe storms will be possible for Tuesday afternoon and evening as well.

Drier weather develops Wednesday through Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s with a stray storm possible.

Next weekend will feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, with a few isolated storms for Saturday and Sunday.

Have a safe and blessed Father’s Day Sunday,

Meteorologist Jason Myers

