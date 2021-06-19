First Alert Sunday into Monday: Rain, storms, and gusty winds develop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s, with lower 60s in the mountains.

Saturday: Few late day storms, with lower 90s

First Alert Sunday into Monday: Rain, storms and gusty winds

First Alert Tuesday: More rounds of rain and storms

The muggy factor will increase for Saturday, as hot temperatures continue. Saturday afternoon will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s, with a few isolated, late day thunderstorms. The N.C. mountains will have high temperatures in the lower 80s.

We will have a warm start to the weekend, with a few afternoon storms and high temperatures in the lower 90s for Saturday. Sunday will feature a better chance for widespread rain and storms, with scattered rain lingering into Monday and Tuesday. #wbtv pic.twitter.com/5XWDjyOP9A — Jason Myers (@JMyersWeather) June 18, 2021

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday into Monday, as a tropical low pressure system, moves across the Carolinas, bringing widespread rain, storms, and gusty winds. Depending on the exact track this tropical system takes, the WBTV viewing area could have a few severe storms during the day Sunday, with a good soaking rain Sunday into early Monday. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with upper 80s for Monday.

Tropical tracker (First Alert Weather)

At the time of this writing, Potential Tropical Cyclone #3, is expected to make landfall around the Louisiana coast Friday night into Saturday morning, move across Mississippi and Alabama Saturday into Saturday night, and head across the Carolinas late Sunday into early Monday as a weakening low pressure system.

A First Alert has also been issued for Tuesday, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas, bringing more scattered rain and storms. A few storms may be strong to severe on Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Rainfall over the next seven days (First Alert Weather)

Drier weather returns Wednesday through Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s, with a stray storm possible.

Stay weather aware this weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

