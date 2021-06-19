NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday into Monday: Rain, storms, and gusty winds develop

By Jason Myers
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear and mild, with overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s, with lower 60s in the mountains.

  • Saturday: Few late day storms, with lower 90s
  • First Alert Sunday into Monday: Rain, storms and gusty winds
  • First Alert Tuesday: More rounds of rain and storms

The muggy factor will increase for Saturday, as hot temperatures continue. Saturday afternoon will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s, with a few isolated, late day thunderstorms. The N.C. mountains will have high temperatures in the lower 80s.

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday into Monday, as a tropical low pressure system, moves across the Carolinas, bringing widespread rain, storms, and gusty winds. Depending on the exact track this tropical system takes, the WBTV viewing area could have a few severe storms during the day Sunday, with a good soaking rain Sunday into early Monday. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with upper 80s for Monday.

Tropical tracker
Tropical tracker(First Alert Weather)

At the time of this writing, Potential Tropical Cyclone #3, is expected to make landfall around the Louisiana coast Friday night into Saturday morning, move across Mississippi and Alabama Saturday into Saturday night, and head across the Carolinas late Sunday into early Monday as a weakening low pressure system.

A First Alert has also been issued for Tuesday, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas, bringing more scattered rain and storms. A few storms may be strong to severe on Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Rainfall over the next seven days
Rainfall over the next seven days(First Alert Weather)

Drier weather returns Wednesday through Friday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s, with a stray storm possible.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Stay weather aware this weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Price's Chicken Coop
Price’s Chicken Coop, iconic Charlotte restaurant, closing after 59 years
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam
Historic Latta Plantation is located in Huntersville, just outside Charlotte.
Historic Latta Plantation closed until further notice following Juneteenth event controversy, protest still planned for Saturday
A Charlotte mother is pleading with the man accused of killing her son to turn himself in to...
‘I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in’: Grieving mother issues plea for man accused of killing son

Latest News

First Alert Sunday into Monday: Rain, storms, and gusty winds develop
First Alert Sunday into Monday: Rain, storms, and gusty winds develop
The next system will approach for Father’s Day.
Several First Alerts for the next few days
The next system will approach for Father’s Day.
Several First Alerts for the next few days
Heating up before several First Alerts
Heating up before several First Alerts