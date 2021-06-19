END OF AN ERA: Charlotte staple Price’s Chicken Coop officially closes after nearly 60 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Customers were clamoring for their final taste of chicken at the iconic Price’s Chicken Coop, in Charlotte’s South End.

The line was all the way down the street on Saturday, the day the business of nearly 60 years was set to close for good. Some people arrived as 5 a.m., five hours before it was to open.

Price’s Chicken Coop remained open until all of its food was gone, which was well before it was scheduled to shut down.

The shop has been a staple in Charlotte for 59 years. Early this week, it announced that Saturday was going to be its final day of operation.

It is with heavy hearts that The Chicken Coop has decided to close our doors after 59years of business due to the Labor... Posted by Price's Chicken Coop on Thursday, June 17, 2021

Owners announced on Facebook they were closing due to the labor shortage, rising food costs, food quality and coin shortage.

“We thank everybody for their support and business over the years!,” the SouthEnd landmark posted. “MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BLESS YOU ALL! THANK YOU”

Some people had been coming to the beloved for years and were sad to see the beloved restaurant go. Others traveled near and far for the first time to get a meal at the spot so many have grown to love over the years.

Even in the final hours, customers said the wait is worth it and they’re sad to see Price’s go.

“My wife and I have talked about going for years cause she’s from here and she’s always told me ‘I gotta take you down here’ and we’ve never done it,” customer David Hocott said. “We moved out of the area, we live out in Union County, so when she heard this it made her sad, so that’s why we’re here.”

