24th annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas kicks off weekend of events in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Juneteenth is one day away, but the celebrations have already started.

The 24th annual Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas started Friday in Plaza Midwood. Dozens of people came out to hear the drum circle, support vendors, and learn about the history behind the day of celebrations.

June 19, 1865, was the day Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas notifying the enslaved people there that they were free. That message came nearly two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

The 13th amendment officially abolished slavery in the United States. Section 1 explains, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

It was passed by Congress on January 31, 1865, and ratified on December 6, 1865.

HAPPENING NOW: the 24th Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas is underway here in Plaza Midwood. Tonight is the first night of the weekend long celebration of history, culture, and freedom. pic.twitter.com/Hwj4qsIikv — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) June 18, 2021

Organizers say they want people to understand Juneteenth is more than cookouts, parades, and dancing - they say it’s about honoring their ancestors.

“When they learned that they were free, they put down their tools and broke out into song and dance and festivities. Which is what we are emulating today, just honoring our ancestors,” said Shirley Fulton, the chairperson of the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas.

The Oddman family was attending the festival on Friday.

Ahron Oddman, who is Black, had learned about the holiday since he was a child.

“My family has been celebrating this since we were 10,11,12,13 so as kids we were like ‘what is this?’ we get a picnic in June,” Oddman said. “Obviously with everything that happened last year and the conversations going on in the country we think it is important to educate our kids on it.”

His wife Devan, who is white, said she did not learn about it when she was younger but was taking the time to educate herself and their children.

“It is a more recent celebration for me but we definitely, as the kids are getting older we’re talking a lot about history,” Devan said.

Others like Ivan Williams say the federal recognition of Juneteenth is a step in the right direction but he says there’s more work to be done.

“Whether it’s the court system or it’s policing, education, I think there are a lot of people on the front lines working towards making things better so I’m optimistic about our future,” Williams said.

Makenzie Reeves was also attending the festival on Friday. She said it was her first time coming and she wanted to learn more about the holiday while supporting the Black community.

“I’m just here to be educated and to really enjoy and be a part of the community,” Reeves said.

The Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas continues this weekend with the following events:

There is a Freedom March starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The march will start at the Grady Cole Center and end at the store House of Africa located at 1215 Thomas Ave.

Festival from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1215 Thomas Ave. There will be music, art, fashion, food, and more.

The final celebration will be on Sunday, June 20 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Organizers say they will be celebrating the past, present, and future.

Others events:

Charlotte

Juneteenth Youth Experience, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 1817 Central Ave., Charlotte

Gaston County

Ebony Fest Juneteenth Festival, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rotary Pavilion, 107 N. South St., Gastonia

10th annual Belmont Juneteenth Celebration, virtual events can be found here

Burke County

Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium, 401 S. College Street, Morganton

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.