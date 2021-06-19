2 hospitalized in hit-and-run between horse carriage, semi-truck

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says two people have been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash between a horse carriage and a semi-truck in downtown Charleston.

Police say a horse-drawn carriage from Old South Carriage Company was hit by a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer truck at about 11:10 a.m. Saturday.

The semi-truck was heading east on Broad Street when it turned left onto Meeting Street and hit the back of the horse carriage, according to a report.

It’s not yet known what part of the truck hit the carriage.

Police say the horse got startled from the crash and started to run forward. The horse and carriage then stopped near Charleston City Hall while the truck kept driving on Meeting Street without stopping.

EMS responded to the scene.

The carriage driver and an older woman passenger on the carriage were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

Police say the horse was settled by carriage company staff, who walked the horse back to the company barn. They say it does not appear that the horse was hurt in the crash.

In a statement, Old South Carriage says the horse was evaluated by the veterinarian and was not injured and that as a precaution the driver was transported to the hospital but has since been released with no injuries. They say there were no serious passenger injuries and that they are “continuing to monitor the situation and the status of all parties involved.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

