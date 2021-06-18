The Unknown Brewing Co. winding down operations, owner to focus on ginger ale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After 8 years of business, The Unknown Brewing Company is winding down operations.

Brad Shell, owner of the brewery, made the announcement Friday in a letter posted on social media.

Shell wrote that he spent the last 18 years in the beer industry, fighting to change laws, grow a brand, and stay open through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have lost so much value and time with those I love because my brewery is everything to me,” he wrote. “I have torn my mental and physical health to shreds, all in the sacrifice of passion to make beer.”

There are five businesses under The Unknown Brewing Co. brand: A brewery, taproom, distillery ginger ale company and food truck make up the brand. Shell will be focusing solely on The Unknown Ginger Ale company.

Operations at the brewery, taproom and distillery will started to be pared down toward the end of the summer.

“We want to put all of our efforts into growing this single brand and be national business that our community can be proud of,” wrote Shell. “Mentally, I am very excited to be able to focus on a singular business.”

Shell also announced HopFly Brewing in Rocky Mount will be “bringing their style of great beer and adventure to the table,” but provided no further details.

“This isn’t a goodbye letter by any means. We ain’t going out of business tomorrow,” he wrote.

New beer and distillery releases, events, music and fireworks are still planned through the summer.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for the support and for reading this long-winded letter, but I always figure shooting people straight is the best way to communicate,” Shell wrote.

