NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Pilot of small plane that crashed at Kinston Drag Strip dies

Small plane crash at Kinston Drag Strip
Small plane crash at Kinston Drag Strip(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The pilot of a small plane that crashed Thursday night at the Kinston Drag Strip along NC Highway 11 and 55 has died.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks says the pilot was the only person on board.

Sandy Bottom Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Chewning says they were alerted to the crash around 8:30 p.m.

He says the race was going on and a plane came into view and crashed.

Several spectators at the race who talked with WITN said it looked like a crop duster crashed and caught on fire.

Many people in attendance say they were shaken by what they witnessed.

Others have posted video on social media of rescue crews on scene where you can hear the race track announcer telling people to stay away from the area where the plane went down.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
Person shot and killed by police in Bessemer City, investigation underway
Price's Chicken Coop
Price’s Chicken Coop, iconic Charlotte restaurant, closing after 59 years
Joel Isaiah Brewer, who is already in the Mecklenburg County jail in connection with two April...
Man charged in killings of transgender women now accused in murder of missing Union Co. man
Mecklenburg County is letting their contract expire with the Historic Latta Plantation over a...
Mecklenburg County allowing contract to expire with Historic Latta Plantation over controversial event

Latest News

FILE — Ambulance
Driver education students injured in six-car crash in Newton
Crash hurts 15-year-old twins, several others
Crash hurts 15-year-old twins, several others
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
Girl Scouts power through low cookie sales
Girl Scouts power through low cookie sales