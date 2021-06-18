Several First Alerts for the next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The dry weather break is coming to an end.

The rest of today looks pretty nice. It will be hot, with highs in the low 90s. It shouldn’t be too humid though.

Two days in the 90s

Tropical rain late Sunday into Monday

Another First Alert on Tuesday

Saturday will be both hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s with higher dew points. Shower chances stand at about 20%.

The humidity holds off one more day. pic.twitter.com/kgXoLNaTcc — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) June 18, 2021

The next system will approach for Father’s Day. A tropical disturbance is moving through the Gulf of Mexico. It will head for the Louisiana coast tonight and move to the northeast from there.

Sunday should start out dry, but rain is likely in our South Carolina counties in the afternoon. The heavy rain could last into the night before wrapping up Monday morning. A lot will depend on what happens between now and Sunday, as far as what we will get here. It has to strengthen, make landfall and move across the southeast.

It looks like there will be a sharp cut off from lots of rain to very little rain. The track will determine where that cutoff is. For now, it looks like that will be close to Charlotte. The most rain will be south and east. The least will be for the mountains and foothills.

Tuesday will start out dry but a cold front will provide another rain chance for the afternoon. That’s why we have the second First Alert. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday look pretty nice behind that front. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lower humidity.

