Officials: Horry County man arrested, six dogs seized after video shows alleged abuse

Marcell Riggins
Marcell Riggins(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 22 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man is in custody and six dogs were seized after reports of abuse, according to authorities.

A statement from the Horry County Animal Care Center says the Horry County Police Department’s Environmental Unit became aware of a video circulating this week that appears to show a dog being abused.

Officials said an investigation began and community member tips led to the arrest of 49-year-old Marcell Riggins, of Conway.

The six dogs connected to the case were seized, but are not available for rescue adoption.

The Horry County Animal Care Center is also asking residents to keep calls about the dogs to a minimum.

Riggins is charged with ill-treatment of animals and was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

