Hunger Games filming location transforming into a place to stay overnight

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - The old Henry River Mill Village, abandoned in the 70s but a star in a major motion picture, is being transformed by the owners these days.

Renovations are underway to turn the old mill houses that were featured at the start of the movie ‘The Hunger Games,’ into luxury cabins for people to stay in.

“We want to make it a bustling village again,” said Calvin Reyes, whose family owns the site.

They do allow tours of the filming location but also want to tell people about the history of the village. It typified what a mill village was in the early 20th Century in North Carolina. People worked there, lived there, even shopped there. When the mill went out of business in the 1970s, the site was largely abandoned.

It made for a perfect movie set, though, for the producers of ‘The Hunger Games,’ but now can be a piece of history for Burke County, says Reyes. One home has been renovated already and is accepting overnight visitors.

The key, says architect James Maynard, is to keep the old Mill Village feel while adding modern luxury.

“It’s a challenge but we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

The renovated building has been booked up on most weekends.

More information can be found on the village website: henryrivermillvillage.com

