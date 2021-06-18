Heating up before several First Alerts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are looking good for today. It won’t be very humid, but highs will be in the low 90s. Saturday will be a hot one. Highs will be in the low 90s. It will also be more humid. There’s only a 20% chance for a shower though.

The heat is turning back on!

90s today and tomorrow.

First Alert for late Sunday into Monday

Another First Alert for Tuesday

Father’s Day will be muggy also. Highs will be in the mid 80s. There’s only a chance for showers the first part of the day. However, we are tracking a storm in the Gulf of Mexico. If it gets a name, it will be Claudette.

However, name or no name, the rain associated with the system will be moving into the Gulf Coast region tonight. From there, it will head to the northeast. It looks like our eastern and South Carolina counties have the best chance for heavy rain.

Tropical rain is possible Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Then a cold front brings more rain on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/fJr4zi6OEO — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) June 18, 2021

The mountains and foothills might not end with much more than a few showers. The target time should be late Sunday into Monday morning before the system moves on.

The rest of Monday should be fairly quiet. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

The next item up for bids is a cold front moving in from the west. It has nothing to do with the tropical system, but it could bring more rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday. That’s why we have the second First Alert.

After that, we should calm down for a bit. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid 80s with low rain chances.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

