Former Porter Ridge teacher charged with sex crimes against student

UNION CO., N.C. (WBTV) - A former teacher of an Indian Trail high school was arrested Friday for sex charges against a student dating back to 2018.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office charged Alexander Edward Dewsbury of Columbia, S.C. with two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of indecent liberties with a student.

An investigation revealed that in 2018, while a teacher at Porter Ridge High School, Dewsbury allegedly exchanged “sexually graphic” images and videos with an underage student.

The sheriff’s office learned of the events earlier this year.

UCSO, an SBI agent and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Dewsbury last week.

He is no longer a teacher at Porter Ridge and although lives in South Carolina, is facing the charges in Union County.

