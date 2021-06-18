Federal investigators expected later today at fatal plane crash site

NC DHHS Flu
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Federal investigators are expected later this afternoon at the site of a deadly crop-duster crash just outside of Kinston.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it was an Air Tractor AT-402B, a single-engine turboprop.

The pilot of the plane was the only person on board, according to Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kinston Drag Strip on Highway 11 South.

A race was going on at the time, and at least one spectator took video of the aircraft going down.

Several others at the race who talked with WITN said the crop-duster caught on fire.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

