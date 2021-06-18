NC DHHS Flu
Driver education students injured in six-car crash in Newton

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver refusing to stop for a red light caused a six-car crash in Newton that left a driver education teacher, student driver and their twin sister with serious injuries.

The wreck happened around 1:47 p.m. June 16 at the intersection of West Seventh Street and Northwest Boulevard.

According to Newton police officers, Wenfred Alan Hopper, of Hickory, didn’t stop at a red light and hit several cars, causing a chain reaction of collisions.

One of the vehicles was a Catawba County driver education car. The occupants were extracted by Newton Fire Department and Catawba EMS. All three passengers were taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

The student driver was later released from the hospital.

The instructor, Craig Meadows, was later transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance. He is reported to be in serious condition.

The rear passenger of the driver education car, who is also the twin sister to the student driver, was later flown to Wake Forest Baptist Health, Brenner Children’s Hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

Hopper was also taken to Catawba Valley with non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.

Debra Young, of Newton, was taken to Catawba Valley with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Officers say speed an impairment on the part of Hopper appear to be contributing factors, and charges are pending.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved families,” said Newton Police Chief Sipe.

