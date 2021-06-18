NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - A New Jersey city has a new sculpture of George Floyd outside city hall.

The 700-pound statue was unveiled in Newark on Wednesday, and it will remain there for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2021 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Price's Chicken Coop
Price’s Chicken Coop, iconic Charlotte restaurant, closing after 59 years
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
A Charlotte mother is pleading with the man accused of killing her son to turn himself in to...
‘I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in’: Grieving mother issues plea for man accused of killing son
Police say the store was robbed just after 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police investigating robbery at Salisbury convenience store
Historic Latta Plantation is located in Huntersville, just outside Charlotte.
Historic Latta Plantation closed until further notice following Juneteenth event controversy

Latest News

Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Little is known about Cyber Ninjas company running Arizona audit
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
The pilot of this plane died in the crash
Federal investigators expected later today at fatal plane crash site
A two-year-old is dead as a nine-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Who are the Cyber Ninjas?