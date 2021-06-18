13-year-old girl dies at hospital after drowning at apartment pool in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old girl died at the hospital Friday two days after being pulled from a pool at an apartment complex during a drowning call, according to Charlotte police.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at a pool at the Vista Villa Apartments on Montego Drive. Police said the teenager was taken to the hospital.

On Friday, officials confirmed the girl had died. Her name has not been released.

No further details about the case have been made public, but police say the incident is being investigated as a public accident.

