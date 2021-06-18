NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

13-year-old girl dies at hospital after drowning at apartment pool in east Charlotte

A 13-year-old girl died at the hospital Friday two days after being pulled from a pool at an...
A 13-year-old girl died at the hospital Friday two days after being pulled from a pool at an apartment complex during a drowning call, according to Charlotte police.
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old girl died at the hospital Friday two days after being pulled from a pool at an apartment complex during a drowning call, according to Charlotte police.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at a pool at the Vista Villa Apartments on Montego Drive. Police said the teenager was taken to the hospital.

On Friday, officials confirmed the girl had died. Her name has not been released.

No further details about the case have been made public, but police say the incident is being investigated as a public accident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Price's Chicken Coop
Price’s Chicken Coop, iconic Charlotte restaurant, closing after 59 years
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on N.C. river
Historic Latta Plantation is located in Huntersville, just outside Charlotte.
Historic Latta Plantation closed until further notice following Juneteenth event controversy
A Charlotte mother is pleading with the man accused of killing her son to turn himself in to...
‘I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in’: Grieving mother issues plea for man accused of killing son

Latest News

The Unknown Brewing Company's operations are scaling back at the end of the summer.
The Unknown Brewing Co. winding down operations, owner to focus on ginger ale
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite
The pilot of this plane died in the crash
Federal investigators expected later today at fatal plane crash site
Historic Latta Plantation closed until further notice
Historic Latta Plantation closed until further notice