SWAT, Homeland Security aid in Lancaster, S.C. arrest

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies were joined by SWAT, Homeland Security Investigations, SLED, and a K-9 in the arrest of a Lancaster, S.C. man Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Marquese Moore was charged with drug and firearms offenses after the execution of a search warrant at his home. Also at home at the time were another adult male, an adult female, and a six-year-old girl, all of whom were taken outside during the search.

Suspected crack cocaine (42 grams), cocaine (8 grams), and marijuana (379 grams) were found in the master bedroom closet. Drug paraphernalia including two scales, a crack cocaine pipe, and a marijuana grinder were also seized.

A Glock .40 caliber pistol and a CZ 9 mm pistol were also found in the master bedroom, and both had been reported stolen.

Moore was arrested and transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center where he was charged with trafficking crack cocaine 28-100 grams, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime (two counts), and possession of a stolen pistol (two counts).

He appeared before a magistrate Thursday afternoon, and bond was denied.

The other adults in the home were not charged. The child was turned over to a relative.

“The search this morning resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of three different illegal drugs,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We also recovered two stolen pistols which will eventually make their way back to the owners. This case also illustrates the benefit of our relatively new K-9 units which are trained to do many different things and are performing well.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-274-6372, log onto midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.