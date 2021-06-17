NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen at Charlotte gas station

Barry Dale Mason
Barry Dale Mason(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help to locate a 61-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Barry Dale Mason was last seen on around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Circle K gas station on the 500 block of Old Little Rock Road. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Mason was last seen wearing black jogger sweatpants with white stripes and a grey shirt with white stripes. He was last seen driving his black 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche with N.C. license plate HJW-1634.

Anyone who sees Mason or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
Person shot and killed by police in Bessemer City, investigation underway
Joel Isaiah Brewer, who is already in the Mecklenburg County jail in connection with two April...
Man charged in killings of transgender women now accused in murder of missing Union Co. man
Mecklenburg County is letting their contract expire with the Historic Latta Plantation over a...
Mecklenburg County allowing contract to expire with Historic Latta Plantation over controversial event
Bokhari suggests individuals work with organizations instead of making donations themselves.
Charlotte city councilman suggests misdemeanor charge for individuals donating to homeless population

Latest News

WBTV News Now: Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas
WBTV News Now: Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas
Driver killed in Matthews crash identified
Archive: Owner, customers upset about new parking meters at iconic Charlotte restaurant
Drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin model Maui Jim sunglasses.
Maui Jim casts a glance at Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team