Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested five people who they say conspired to steal dogs at a Johns Island home with two of the suspects impersonating police officers.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido, 35-year-old Erin Maestas, 51-year-old Suzanne Lambert, 45-year-old Corianne Thornton and 48-year-old Duane Bostic.

Deputies said they located telephone messages detailing the conspiracy, as well as a script for the impersonators to follow at the scene, and photographs of the stolen dogs.

A report states the group’s plan was to use Bostic and Thornton to impersonate law enforcement officers.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dogs have not been located, and anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dogs is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

The dogs stolen were a black and white Pit Bull mix and four puppies. They were stolen from a home on Feb. 17, 2021 on Whipperwill Lane on Johns Island. Investigators said individuals impersonated armed law enforcement animal control officers and took possession of the dogs.

They also displayed credentials, and authorities say at least one of them had what appeared to be a holstered handgun.

  • Bostic faces charges of petit larceny, impersonation with sham legal process and criminal conspiracy.
  • Guido faces charges of criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen goods.
  • Maestas faces charges of receiving stolen goods and criminal conspiracy.
  • Lambert faces charges of criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen goods.
  • Thornton faces charges of criminal conspiracy, impersonating official by threat, petit larceny and second-degree burglary.
Picture of the dogs stolen as well as credentials authorities said the suspects used.
Picture of the dogs stolen as well as credentials authorities said the suspects used.(CCSO)

