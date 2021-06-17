Salisbury-Rowan NAACP offering free COVID-19 vaccine clinic, chance to win $1 million

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine during the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. Anyone receiving the vaccine will be automatically entered in the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings.

The event takes place from 1 to 6 pm. Any individual needing to get their COVID vaccine can go to the Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home that day, which is located at 223 East Fisher Street, Salisbury, to receive the vaccine.

For more information on this event and/or about receiving your vaccine, please contact Linda Black at linda.black@salisburyrowannaacp.org or call 980-643-2654.

Governor Roy Cooper recently announced the $4 Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings to motivate those who have not yet been vaccinated — and to thank those individuals that have already gotten vaccinated. Four vaccinated North Carolinians 18 and older will win $1 million each and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win tuition for post-secondary education.

North Carolinians 18 and over who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize. Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education. The $125,000 can be used at any post-secondary institution and is awarded in the form of a NC 529 account.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run from June 23 through Aug. 4. All North Carolina residents 12 and older who have been vaccinated with at least one dose are eligible, some restrictions may apply. Those vaccinated on or after June10, will be entered twice for each drawing increasing the chance of winning for the newly vaccinated. Drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays with the first drawing on June 23. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. Winners will be verified and then announced.

The drawings are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back get-out-the-vaccine campaign to increase awareness of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines and encourage North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as they can. The vaccines have been thoroughly tested and found to be safe and effective for anyone 12 and older.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College drawings will use federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund the program. The drawings will be supported by the North Carolina State Lottery Director. The scholarship funds will be managed by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.

Learn more about the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings at SummerVaxCash.com. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines and the state’s Bringing Summer Back initiative, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or dial 1- 888-675-4567.

