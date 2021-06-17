Rider Transit will resume normal operations and fares July 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rider Transit in Concord and Kannapolis will resume normal operations and once again collect fares beginning July 1, 2021. Normal operations were modified, and fares were suspended in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Per federal mandate, masks are still required to be worn by passengers and Rider staff members. All routes are operating on a normal schedule.

Resuming normal operations includes:

Passengers may enter and exit the buses via the front door.

All seats may now be occupied.

Fares will be collected.

There are a number of safety measures which have been implemented and will continue as normal operational procedures to ensure everyone’s safety while riding the buses. These include multiple disinfectant cleanings of the transit center and buses, hand sanitizer stations, and enhanced air filtration systems.

As part of the continuing effort to streamline and improve the transit experience a new app will also launch on July 1. This app will make the purchase of Rider fare passes quick, easy, and efficient. Once launched, passengers will be able to quickly purchase a transit pass by loading money through the mobile app, or by using a smartcard which can be purchased at the Rider Transit Center. Once passengers have the app/smartcard they can pay as they ride, load cash balances, and access other important transit information instantly from their phone.

Find daily updates at ckrider.com and facebook.com/ridertransit.

