NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rider Transit will resume normal operations and fares July 1

Concord/Kannapolis Area Transit, known as Rider Transit, is a collaboration of the Cities of...
Concord/Kannapolis Area Transit, known as Rider Transit, is a collaboration of the Cities of Concord and Kannapolis serving both communities and beyond.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rider Transit in Concord and Kannapolis will resume normal operations and once again collect fares beginning July 1, 2021. Normal operations were modified, and fares were suspended in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Per federal mandate, masks are still required to be worn by passengers and Rider staff members. All routes are operating on a normal schedule.

Resuming normal operations includes:

  • Passengers may enter and exit the buses via the front door.
  • All seats may now be occupied.
  • Fares will be collected.

There are a number of safety measures which have been implemented and will continue as normal operational procedures to ensure everyone’s safety while riding the buses. These include multiple disinfectant cleanings of the transit center and buses, hand sanitizer stations, and enhanced air filtration systems.

As part of the continuing effort to streamline and improve the transit experience a new app will also launch on July 1. This app will make the purchase of Rider fare passes quick, easy, and efficient. Once launched, passengers will be able to quickly purchase a transit pass by loading money through the mobile app, or by using a smartcard which can be purchased at the Rider Transit Center. Once passengers have the app/smartcard they can pay as they ride, load cash balances, and access other important transit information instantly from their phone.

Find daily updates at ckrider.com and facebook.com/ridertransit.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
Person shot and killed by police in Bessemer City, investigation underway
Price's Chicken Coop
Price’s Chicken Coop, iconic Charlotte restaurant, closing after 59 years
Joel Isaiah Brewer, who is already in the Mecklenburg County jail in connection with two April...
Man charged in killings of transgender women now accused in murder of missing Union Co. man
Mecklenburg County is letting their contract expire with the Historic Latta Plantation over a...
Mecklenburg County allowing contract to expire with Historic Latta Plantation over controversial event

Latest News

The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Pastor: ‘Forgiveness’ is word of the day as Charleston marks 6 years since church shooting
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Price's Chicken Coop to close this Saturday
Price's Chicken Coop to close this Saturday
Erick Eugene May is wanted on several warrants in Cabarrus and Stanly.
Cabarrus Sheriff trying to find man wanted on several warrants