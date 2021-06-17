Police investigating robbery at Salisbury convenience store

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating an armed robbery at a local convenience store.

According to the report, two men entered the Circle K on E. Innes near I-85 on Tuesday morning at 5:30. One of the men showed the clerk a gun and stated “You know what’s going on, just give me everything”.

The clerk handed over money and cigars. The suspects fled on foot.

One suspect was described as a black man wearing a black hoodie with a black ski mask, the other was a black man wearing a dark green hoodie with a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

