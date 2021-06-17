Pedestrian struck, killed in Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Davidson Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality on Main Street in downtown Davidson.

The accident took place at 1:02 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was identified as a 64-year-old woman. Her name has not yet been released.

The victim died from her injuries.

Main Street from Jackson Street to Concord Road is currently closed. We will advise when it is back open.

This is a developing story.

