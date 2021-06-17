NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
Person shot and killed by police in Bessemer City, investigation underway
Joel Isaiah Brewer, who is already in the Mecklenburg County jail in connection with two April...
Man charged in killings of transgender women now accused in murder of missing Union Co. man
Bokhari suggests individuals work with organizations instead of making donations themselves.
Charlotte city councilman suggests misdemeanor charge for individuals donating to homeless population
Mecklenburg County is letting their contract expire with the Historic Latta Plantation over a...
Mecklenburg County allowing contract to expire with Historic Latta Plantation over controversial event

Latest News

After two months of hard work, 81-year-old Gene’s home of 40 years is no longer a hoard. Hazmat...
‘They saved my life’: 81-year-old’s hoarder house receives extreme makeover
The owner of the hazmat business that helped with the makeover says hoarding is really a sign...
Hazmat crew helps 81-year-old woman with hoarder house makeover
The book, released in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, offered a...
Bolton feels 'vindication' that criminal probe into book dropped
An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in...
FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe
The shootout happened after FBI agents swarmed a New Jersey apartment complex, cornering the...
Alleged kidnapper killed in shootout with FBI; victim rescued