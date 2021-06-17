NC DHHS Flu
Naked woman accused of causing disturbance with ax at Knoxville Walmart

Nashea Brown, 35
Nashea Brown, 35
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a woman was arrested after vandalizing property at a Knoxville Walmart.

According to KPD, officers responded to reports of vandalism at the Walmart on the 8400 block of Walbrook Drive. According to dispatch, the caller said a partially naked woman was allegedly vandalizing Walmart property, throwing items at employees and defecating on herself.

While officers were en route to the Walmart, they received a call that the suspect, identified as Nashea Brown, 35, was reportedly attempting to get an ax out of its packaging.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Brown in an aisle in the sporting goods section. According to police, Brown had the ax in her hand and a knife tucked into her bra.

Police said they gave Brown orders to drop the ax but she reportedly did not comply and refused to drop the weapon.

Officers were able to take Brown into custody after deploying their tasers. Brown was treated by AMR and Knoxville Fire officials on the scene before she was transported to Parkwest Medical Center, police said.

Walmart employees estimated more than $500 worth of property was vandalized by Brown, police reports stated.

Brown is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and vandalism.

