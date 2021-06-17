NC DHHS Flu
Maui Jim casts a glance at Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team

Drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin model Maui Jim sunglasses.(Haas F1 Team)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team shared some good news on Thursday in announcing that Maui Jim has joined the team as a sponsor.

Maui Jim is the world’s fastest-growing premium eyewear company, according to the press release. It has now partnered with Uralkali Haas F1 Team in the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with the innovative lifestyle brand now becoming the ‘Official Eyewear Partner’ of the American team.

Born on the beaches of Maui, the brand is sold in more than 100 countries worldwide with all Maui Jim sunglasses designed to block 100 percent of harmful UV rays and eliminate glare. Moving forward Uralkali Haas F1 Team drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher will be sporting Maui Jim sunglasses in the Formula 1 paddock as will members of Uralkali Haas F1 Team. Maui Jim will enjoy branding across the team’s platforms, both prominently at-track and online through the team’s website and social media channels.

“Maui Jim, as a global brand and an innovative leader in their field, are a very welcome addition to our partner line-up,” remarked Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of Uralkali Haas F1 Team. “Their sunglasses are naturally stylish, but more impressive is the investment they make into their technology and how that then reflects into the quality of the product available to the consumer. With a global reach and a passion for performance, the synergies between what they do as a brand and what we do as a team competing in Formula 1 – well, it’s a perfect match and we’re delighted to welcome them to the team.”

“There is a parallel between Maui Jim and Formula 1; we’re both rooted in technology and innovation,’ states Renaud Schneider, Events and Sponsorship Manager for Maui Jim Europe. “In F1, it’s all about innovating to build the fastest and most reliable car and implementing technologies to develop a top-notch team. For Maui Jim, our central tenet is all about constant innovation to find the best lens technologies that protect eyes while enhancing the rich colors of the world. Uralkali Haas F1 Team is an exciting team with young talent who face challenges head-on. We’re excited to partner with them and ready to spread Aloha to all Formula 1 fans.”

