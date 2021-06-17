Kannapolis Summer Concert Series continues with Too Much Sylvia, fireworks

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Summer Concert Series in Kannapolis continues this Saturday at Village Park in Kannapolis. Too Much Sylvia will perform at 7 p.m. The park is located at 700 West C Street. Fireworks will follow the concert.

Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking please. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the events. The City will provide a free shuttle from 5-10:30 p.m. Masks must be worn on the public shuttle due to federal mandates..

For a concert parking map and shuttle stop locations – use this link https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/Parking

You can also download the complete event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the City’s Facebook, and Twitter, Instagram.

The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation staff will follow best practices regarding COVID-19 precautions facility. The CDC recommends that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.