NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kannapolis Summer Concert Series continues with Too Much Sylvia, fireworks

The popular band will play this Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.
The popular band will play this Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Summer Concert Series in Kannapolis continues this Saturday at Village Park in Kannapolis. Too Much Sylvia will perform at 7 p.m. The park is located at 700 West C Street. Fireworks will follow the concert.

Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking please. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the events. The City will provide a free shuttle from 5-10:30 p.m. Masks must be worn on the public shuttle due to federal mandates..

For a concert parking map and shuttle stop locations – use this link https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/Parking

You can also download the complete event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the City’s Facebook, and Twitter, Instagram.

The City of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation staff will follow best practices regarding COVID-19 precautions facility. The CDC recommends that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
Person shot and killed by police in Bessemer City, investigation underway
Joel Isaiah Brewer, who is already in the Mecklenburg County jail in connection with two April...
Man charged in killings of transgender women now accused in murder of missing Union Co. man
Mecklenburg County is letting their contract expire with the Historic Latta Plantation over a...
Mecklenburg County allowing contract to expire with Historic Latta Plantation over controversial event
Bokhari suggests individuals work with organizations instead of making donations themselves.
Charlotte city councilman suggests misdemeanor charge for individuals donating to homeless population

Latest News

Charlotte City Council members in August again will debate expanding nondiscrimination...
Charlotte Republican pitches new LGBTQ protections, first since HB2
A fire sparked in east Charlotte, causing more than $100,000 in damage.
Firefighter, resident injured in east Charlotte apartment fire
(left to right) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 51-year-old Lisa Guido,...
Sheriff’s office: Group conspired to steal dogs from Johns Island home by impersonating police officers
Lawyers held a Town hall for New Indy plant smell
Lawyers get public input at town hall over stench from New Indy Plant in S.C.