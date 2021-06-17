NC DHHS Flu
Hexagon Agility expanding in Rowan County

The advanced manufacturing company will create 75 new jobs and invest approximately $28 million into the project
Picture taken at the grand opening of the new facility in Rowan County in 2015.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, will be expanding within Rowan County. Hexagon Agility plans to create 75 new jobs over the next two years, as well as invest $28 million into major equipment upgrades and improvements to its existing facility on Corporate Center Drive.

“Companies of all sizes are finding success in North Carolina’s resilient rural communities,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. “Rural Infrastructure grants are helping our communities make improvements to water, sewer and buildings, so they can continue to grow and create good jobs.”

The State of North Carolina awarded Hexagon Agility a $500,000 Building Reuse Grant. In addition, the North Carolina Community College System will partner with Hexagon to provide customized training for the new employees.

Agility Fuel Solutions, Hexagon Agility’s predecessor, initially moved its regional headquarters and production facility into Rowan County in 2015. In February 2021, Agility Fuel Solutions and Hexagon Mobile Pipeline joined forces under the Hexagon Agility brand.

“We thank the Rowan EDC for the continued support and funding to expand our existing Salisbury facility to become the first truly vertically integrated natural gas fuel system manufacturing plant in North America.  With this expansion, we are proud to create more local jobs and opportunities for our people, and deliver on our vision of Clean Air Everywhere,” said Seung Baik, President of Hexagon Agility.

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners endorsed the project by additionally awarding the company an Economic Development Investment Grant, a performance-based incentive requiring the company to meet predetermined employment goals before incentives are paid. “We are ecstatic that Hexagon Agility has chosen to stay within Rowan County to expand its operations,” said County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. “Hexagon Agility originally selected Rowan less than seven years ago and to make the decision to expand here shows how mutually beneficial this partnership has been. We appreciate their continued investment in our community.”

Hexagon Agility is a leading provider of natural gas mobility solutions, serving as a trusted supplier of on-board high-pressure cylinders and natural gas fuel systems to leading OEMs and fleets. In 2020, Hexagon Agility’s g-mobility solutions enabled avoidance of an estimated 690,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. To put that in perspective, it is equivalent to saving over 900,000 acres of forest or removing 150,000 passenger vehicles from the roads.

“With an investment of $28 million and 75 new well-paying jobs, I extend our congratulations to Hexagon Agility for their continued success and commitment to expansion of their business,” said Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander.

Rowan EDC President Rod Crider praised Hexagon Agility’s industry reputation and expressed his gratitude for their expansion. “Hexagon Agility has been a great partner for the last seven years and we believe in its mission to provide clean fuel solutions. Hexagon Agility’s significant investment in our community demonstrates that Rowan County possesses a highly-skilled workforce, pro-business environment and strategic location that enable companies to achieve success.”

Salisbury is one of four production facilities Hexagon Agility has in the U.S., and the only one in the Southeast. The other three are located in Wixom, Michigan, Fontana, California, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

