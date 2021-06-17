Fort Mill, S.C. man charged, allegedly sent child porn through Kik

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Fort Mill, S.C. man has been charged with 10 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

At the end of February, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding the upload of illegal content through social media.

An investigation revealed Joseph Stoeckel, of Fort Mill, had allegedly sent 10 videos through the Kik Messenger app between Dec. 26, 2020 and Jan. 13, 2021. Each of the 10 videos included children as young as 3-5 engaging in forced sexual activity.

Deputies searched Stoeckel’s residence on June 15. He wasn’t home at the time but was found cutting grass in the Regent Park area of Fort Mill.

A cellphone and PlayStation were seized during the home’s search. Further charges are pending based on the investigation of both electronics.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.