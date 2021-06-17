First Alert Sunday into Monday: Rain, storms, and gusty winds develop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be clear and mild, with overnight low temperatures around 60 degrees by daybreak Friday. The mountains will start off with Friday morning low temperatures in the lower 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with lower 90s

Saturday: Few late day storms, with lower 90s

First Alert Sunday into Monday: Rain, storms and gusty winds

Friday will feature plenty of sunshine, with hotter afternoon temperatures, ranging from the lower 90s around Charlotte and across the piedmont, to lower 80s in the N.C. mountains.

The muggy factor will increase for Saturday, as hot temperatures continue. Saturday afternoon will feature high temperatures in the lower 90s, with a few isolated, late day thunderstorms. The N.C. mountains will have high temperatures in the lower 80s.

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday into Monday, as the remnants of what is expected to become Tropical Storm Claudette, moves across the Carolinas, bringing widespread rain, storms, and gusty winds. Depending on the exact track this tropical system takes, the WBTV viewing area could have strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening, with a good soaking rain late Sunday into early Monday.

At the time of this writing, Potential Tropical Cyclone #3, is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Claudette on Friday, make landfall around the Louisiana coast Friday night into Saturday morning, move across Mississippi and Alabama Saturday into Saturday night, and head across the Carolinas on Sunday as a weakening tropical depression.

Scattered rain and storms are expected to linger for Tuesday, as a cold front moves across the region, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Drier weather returns for next Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s, with a stray storm possible.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

