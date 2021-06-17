Firefighter, resident injured in east Charlotte apartment fire
Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire sparked on the balcony of an apartment in east Charlotte Thursday morning, impacting eight units and causing more than $100,000 in damage, fire officials report. A firefighter also suffered minor burns in the fire and a resident was treated for minor injuries.
The fire broke out before 2:45 a.m. at a two-story apartment on Winding Cedar Trail near Albemarle Road. Investigators say the fire started from an unattended charcoal grill on a second-floor balcony.
One neighbor said it was a surprise to wake up to his apartment filled with smoke and firefighters pounding on his door.
Watch WBTV live below Thursday morning for updates
Sample HTML block
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.