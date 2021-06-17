NC DHHS Flu
Firefighter, resident injured in east Charlotte apartment fire

A fire sparked in east Charlotte, causing more than $100,000 in damage.
A fire sparked in east Charlotte, causing more than $100,000 in damage.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire sparked on the balcony of an apartment in east Charlotte Thursday morning, impacting eight units and causing more than $100,000 in damage, fire officials report. A firefighter also suffered minor burns in the fire and a resident was treated for minor injuries.

The fire broke out before 2:45 a.m. at a two-story apartment on Winding Cedar Trail near Albemarle Road. Investigators say the fire started from an unattended charcoal grill on a second-floor balcony.

One neighbor said it was a surprise to wake up to his apartment filled with smoke and firefighters pounding on his door.

