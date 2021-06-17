Fathers to sons: Conversation on social justice, race and crime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the conversation continues surrounding social justice across America, families are thinking about their own neighborhoods.

In Charlotte, out of the 118 homicides last year, 25 were non-Black. This year, there have been 49. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, only three are non-Black and 43 have been female.

QUESTION: “When you saw what happened to George Floyd and then we saw the verdict come out, guilty across the board. What are the conversations you had with your sons about not only what happened, but about the results of what happened?

“My son wants to be a police officer. So, you know, when he’s asking me, you know, why are you going out while you’re on TV? I’m out there protecting you, your sister, my mother,” said father Curtis Hayes Jr.

“In 2021, we shouldn’t still be going through all of these issues, you know, where you’re afraid to drive, where you’re afraid to walk because of the color of your skin, because you’re a black or brown person, you know, and it’s, it’s ridiculous. We need to start having some more of us inside of the system because that’s the only way it’s going to change,” said father Thomas Vinson.

“The goal is just to make it home the next day. It’s not the whole court in the streets. It’s not, it’s not to go back and forth with the police or, you know, dispute your cases. Like let them do their job because that’s supposed to be their job. And then you have to deal with it afterwards. But the goal for me is what I tell my son, it’s just to make it home,” said father Rashad Mackey.

The fathers also addressed having “The Talk” with their children after interactions with law enforcement.

“I don’t have the same privilege as others when they encounter the police and they’re able to stand up for their self and they’re able to be outraged and, and speak their mind and be angry,” Mackey said. “And to us, anything that we do is a hostile nature. You know, we’ve seen people that, uh, was allowed to open carry Mr. Crawford and was in, was shot in his car in front of his wife and his kid. So, you know, it’s a whole different thing like 10-and-two, when you are encountered by the police officer.

“It’s scary that we have to have these conversations with our kids and, and, uh, you know, just young men in our community when you’re eight, when you’re 10,” he continued, “Because like I said, we’ve already seen our kids being mistreated by the police as well. It’s not just us as men, women, we’ve seen kids being mistreated and being victims of police brutality.”

“My question is, is why do we have to have that talk? I’m not having that with my son. I’m just being honest with you. I teach him to know the law, understand it,” said Hayes Jr.” Because if they approach you, it’s not 10-and-two, it’s the legal question of, ‘Why did I get pulled over? So I think we got to really cut that notion of ‘The Talk,’ we have to break certain generational cycles of ‘The Talk’ has been going on for years.”

