Enjoy the comfortable weather while you can, rain and humidity soon to return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around again today and the afternoon will be seasonably warm and pleasant with highs topping out in the middle 80s.

As for the humidity level, it will remain very comfortable as drier air continues to filter in on light northerly breezes.

Another fantastic day – seasonal sun and comfy humidity

Scorching heat and tropical humidity soon return

First Alert: Father’s Day just the start of a wet pattern

Following a really nice evening, clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall back to the lower 60s.

Near 90° heat will return on Friday and by Saturday, we could be pushing the middle 90s. On top of the heat, the humidity will come roaring back again over the weekend. Friday looks rain-free, but there’s a small thunderstorm chance Saturday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Based on new model data coming in today, I've had to group Sunday & Monday as unsettled days with showers a& thunderstorms becoming more likely on Father's Day - especially late in the day? as a tropical system heads toward #CLT. @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/PIUxDrwgJo — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) June 17, 2021

In the tropics, we are keeping a close watch on a low-pressure system developing now in the Bay of Campeche, off the east coast of Mexico. This disorganized system will move northward and into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico Friday, where further development is likely.

Long-range models bring widespread heavy rain to the Gulf Coast region Friday and Saturday and then push this tropical system and associated rain northward into the Carolinas on Sunday. So, the First Alert for Monday holds, and I’ve had to back-push it into Sunday, as a “heads up” of sorts, as rain now looks more likely at the back end of the holiday weekend.

When it’s all over, which may not be until Tuesday, there could be a solid one to two inches of rain across the WBTV viewing area. I’ll keep you posted!

Hope you have a day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

