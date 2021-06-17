NC DHHS Flu
Driver killed in Matthews crash identified

(Source: WDAM)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 26 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man killed in a crash in Matthews Tuesday night has been identified by police as 56-year-old Michael George Heeg of Charlotte.

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. on Pleasant Plains Road near Weddington Road. Police say Heeg crashed into a utility pole after crossing over the oncoming lanes. Officers found the driver, Heeg, unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

The southbound lanes of S. Trade Street were closed for a time.

Officials are continuing to investigate. There’s no word on what may have led to the crash.

