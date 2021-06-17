Dirt bike rider killed after colliding with truck in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed Wednesday after he slid off his off-road dirt bike into a truck.

The incident occurred around 4:16 p.m. on the 13400 block of Lawyers Road. Police say the 20-year-old dirt bike rider wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck.

The man was riding the bike on a private gravel driveway when he lost control and slid into the full-sized pick-up truck, according to Mint Hill Police.

The truck driver wasn’t injured. Police don’t expect to file charges in the incident.

The bike rider died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. His name hasn’t been released, pending notification of family members.

The road was closed for about two hours, but has since reopened.

