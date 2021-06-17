Charlotte 49ers golfer Matthew Sharpstene ready to tee it up at the US Open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What a year it has been so far for Charlotte 49ers junior golfer Matthew Sharpstene.

He helped the Charlotte 49ers get back to the NCAA Tournament in early May. Then on May 27th, he qualified for the US Open with a spectacular performance in Dallas.

He was a co-medalist-- tied for first at 9 under in a field that included former US Open champ Graeme McDowell and former Masters winner Mike Weir.

“I know that I can compete with them,” said Sharpstene. “There’s a reason I was there so just had the mentality of just go out and play like I was playing at home. Wasn’t thinking about the field that much.”

Sharpstene introduced himself to the golf world last year in the US Amateur. He had a great run as he made it to the final four golfers. That was the precursor to this run to Torrey Pines.

“That was a great week for me,” said Sharpstene. “Just for my mentality and moving forward. It gave me a lot of confidence and I think in this game, you really have to have a lot of confidence. With the TV stuff and and the crowds, I think that really helped me for this week.”

But now he steps onto one of the biggest stages in golf. The US Open... the best golfers in the world... and it is a very surreal experience.

“Just walking around the grounds, I’m usually on the outside of the ropes and this week, I’m on the inside so it’s pretty special,” said Sharpstene. “Not only is it my first major but it’s my first PGA Tour event. I think I’m more excited than nervous.”

Sharpstene will tee it up for the first round of the US Open at 11:46 A.M. Eastern Time Thursday morning out at Torrey Pines in California.

