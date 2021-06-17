NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte 49ers golfer Matthew Sharpstene ready to tee it up at the US Open

Matthew Sharpstene plays a shot on the ninth hole during a practice round at the 2021 U.S. Open...
Matthew Sharpstene plays a shot on the ninth hole during a practice round at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Chris Keane/USGA)(Chris Keane | USGA Museum)
By Nate Wimberly
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What a year it has been so far for Charlotte 49ers junior golfer Matthew Sharpstene.

He helped the Charlotte 49ers get back to the NCAA Tournament in early May. Then on May 27th, he qualified for the US Open with a spectacular performance in Dallas.

He was a co-medalist-- tied for first at 9 under in a field that included former US Open champ Graeme McDowell and former Masters winner Mike Weir.

“I know that I can compete with them,” said Sharpstene. “There’s a reason I was there so just had the mentality of just go out and play like I was playing at home. Wasn’t thinking about the field that much.”

Sharpstene introduced himself to the golf world last year in the US Amateur. He had a great run as he made it to the final four golfers. That was the precursor to this run to Torrey Pines.

“That was a great week for me,” said Sharpstene. “Just for my mentality and moving forward. It gave me a lot of confidence and I think in this game, you really have to have a lot of confidence. With the TV stuff and and the crowds, I think that really helped me for this week.”

But now he steps onto one of the biggest stages in golf. The US Open... the best golfers in the world... and it is a very surreal experience.

“Just walking around the grounds, I’m usually on the outside of the ropes and this week, I’m on the inside so it’s pretty special,” said Sharpstene. “Not only is it my first major but it’s my first PGA Tour event. I think I’m more excited than nervous.”

Sharpstene will tee it up for the first round of the US Open at 11:46 A.M. Eastern Time Thursday morning out at Torrey Pines in California.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
Person shot and killed by police in Bessemer City, investigation underway
Joel Isaiah Brewer, who is already in the Mecklenburg County jail in connection with two April...
Man charged in killings of transgender women now accused in murder of missing Union Co. man
Bokhari suggests individuals work with organizations instead of making donations themselves.
Charlotte city councilman suggests misdemeanor charge for individuals donating to homeless population
Mecklenburg County is letting their contract expire with the Historic Latta Plantation over a...
Mecklenburg County allowing contract to expire with Historic Latta Plantation over controversial event

Latest News

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at mandatory minicamp on Wednesday
Day 2 of Carolina Panthers mandatory minicamp
(NFL)
NFL loosening many COVID restrictions for vaccinated players
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won the NBA's Rookie of the Year.
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball wins NBA Rookie of the Year; third Charlotte player to win award
‘Inspiration to us all’: T.J., son of former Panther Greg Olsen, rings victory bell after...
‘Inspiration to us all’: T.J., son of former Panther Greg Olsen, rings victory bell after receiving heart transplant