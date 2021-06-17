Cabarrus Sheriff trying to find man wanted on several warrants

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Erick Eugene May, 37. May is wanted for numerous outstanding warrants, including possession of stolen motor vehicles.

May is also wanted in Stanly County for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude, and felony hit and run.

May is described as 6 feet tall and 260 lbs., and was last seen driving a white flatbed truck, possibly with a John Deere front license plate. The truck may be towing a 30′ camper.

May is known to the Mint Hill, Midland, Indian Trial, and western part of Stanly County.

May could possibly be with Brenda Caneclides, 27.

Deputies say to use extreme caution should you have contact with May.

Anyone with information pertaining to May’s location, please contact Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/

