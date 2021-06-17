NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus Arts Council President and CEO retiring at end of 2021

The Cabarrus Arts Council Board of Directors today announced the retirement of long-time...
The Cabarrus Arts Council Board of Directors today announced the retirement of long-time President and CEO Noelle Rhodes Scott, effective December 31.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Arts Council Board of Directors today announced the retirement of long-time President and CEO Noelle Rhodes Scott, effective December 31. Rhodes Scott has led the local arts council for more than 20 years, leading the formerly all-volunteer council to become the vibrant organization it is today.

“I have had the good fortune to work in the non-profit arts world my entire professional life. Even so, I never could have imagined the satisfaction of nurturing this once tiny arts council and watching the community transform as it touched more and more lives with the arts,” Scott said in a social media post. “My life has been changed forever by individuals who care about community, leaders who demonstrate their love through hard work and compromise, talented souls who absolutely must create and perform, and people who understand that the arts are undeniably essential.”

“I am forever woven into the fabric of this wonderful place I call home,” Scott added. “I plan to be an avid consumer of the arts. I hope to continue helping non-profits develop strong business plans and navigate the confusing waters of the non-profit world. I will remain active on the boards I serve. And I will always work with my friends who are devoted to equality, justice and opportunity for all who are marginalized. And I look forward to time...time to visit our daughter and wife in Mexico City, to enjoy our son’s company, and to travel and explore with my husband.

Rhodes Scott said in her retirement, she plans to be an avid consumer of the arts, continue helping non-profits develop strong business plans and remain active on local and statewide boards.

Rhodes Scott joined the Cabarrus Arts Council on September 15, 2000. During her tenure, the arts council developed the Davis Theatre and Galleries in the historic Cabarrus Courthouse, drawing more than 16,000 people a year to Downtown Concord.

Under her leadership, the arts council developed Students Take Part In The Arts, one of North Carolina’s largest and longest enduring art-in-education programs presenting professional performances annually to over 39,000 children in the Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City school systems.

The Arts Council distributed more than $50,000 annually in Grassroots grants to support non-profit arts organizations, creative projects, public art and artists throughout Cabarrus County, and helped develop arts and music programs throughout Cabarrus County including Kannapolis Summer Concert Series, Harrisburg Rockin’ the Burg and Art Walk, Concord Spring Into Art Festival, and public art in Mount Pleasant.

To begin the search for a successor, the Cabarrus Arts Council has formed a five-member committee led by Brian Hiatt and Steve Steinbacher. They have hired a search firm to conduct a nationwide search. The board hopes to name a new leader prior to January 1, according to Karen Cobb, chairperson of the Cabarrus Arts Council Board of Directors.

