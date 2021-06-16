NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Reports: Hornets’ LaMelo Ball wins NBA Rookie of the Year; third Charlotte player to win award

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won the NBA's Rookie of the Year.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won the NBA's Rookie of the Year.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond | AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, the third player selected in last year’s NBA Draft, won the Rookie of the Year, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

This is the third time a Charlotte basketball player has won the NBA’s top rookie award.

Emeka Okafor won Rookie of the Year while with the Charlotte Bobcats in the 2004-05 season, while Larry Johnson won the award with the Charlotte Hornets in the 1991-92 season.

LaMelo Ball returns, helps Hornets beat Pistons 107-94

Ball, the Hornets’ point guard, played 51 games this season. He missed 21 games with a fractured wrist.

He was sidelined with the injury on March 20, and returned to play on May 2, helping the Hornets earn a spot in NBA’s play-in game.

Ball, only 19 years old from Chino Hills, Calif., averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

He led all rookies this season in assists. He was third in points and rebounds.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.
Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
Person shot and killed by police in Bessemer City, investigation underway
Joel Isaiah Brewer, who is already in the Mecklenburg County jail in connection with two April...
Man charged in killings of transgender women now accused in murder of missing Union Co. man

Latest News

A Charlotte mother is pleading with the man accused of killing her son to turn himself in to...
‘I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in’: Grieving mother issues plea for man accused of killing son
Impaired driver charged after injuring CMPD officers in head-on collision
Impaired driver charged after injuring CMPD officers in head-on collision
Police lights file
Dirt bike rider killed after colliding with truck in Mint Hill
T.J. Olsen rings victory bell after receiving heart transplant
T.J. Olsen rings victory bell after receiving heart transplant
It's been nearly a year. No arrests from mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road
It's been nearly a year. No arrests from mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road