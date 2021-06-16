Nice for now - but tracking tropical rain for next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy the low humidity while it lasts!

This is what we are tracking this week:

Temps in the mid-80s tomorrow

The humidity will return for Father’s Day weekend

Tropical rain is possible Sunday night/ Monday

We have a great end to the week.

Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast (WBTV)

Highs will be in the mid-80s on Thursday and rain chances are almost zero.

Friday will be warmer as we return to the low 90s. It should still be dry though.

Father’s Day weekend will be dry to start.

Rain chances remain low on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-90s and the humidity will be on the rise.

Shower chances begin to increase on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The rain should begin to pick up at night.

There is a tropical system that hasn’t even formed yet in the Gulf of Mexico.

It appears that the storm will form and move toward the Gulf Coast by early in the weekend. It will move through the southeast and then head for the Carolinas late Sunday into Monday. There’s a First Alert in place for Monday for the possibility of heavy rain and gusty winds.

It may not completely clear out even on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The shower chance will stick around but will be a tad lower than on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s next week.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

