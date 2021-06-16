NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mecklenburg County ending contract with Historic Latta Plantation over controversial event

By Ron Lee
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is letting their contract expire with the Historic Latta Plantation over a controversial event which many deemed as racially insensitive.

County Commissioners sounded off Tuesday night about the controversial program organized at Historic Latta Plantation.

The contract group was planning on an event called “Kingdom Coming” taking attendees back to the post-Civil War era.

NC plantation calls slaveowner a ‘white refugee’ in racist Juneteenth event promo

The problem was many felt it was too divisive with characters referred to as “massa” and actors portraying confederate soldiers at the event.

The Mecklenbury County Parks and Recreations director said they were letting the contract with the group expire after they shut down the event. Members say they want to make sure this never happens again.

It was swift condemnation by Commissioners Tuesday night, and an even swifter action taken by Parks and Rec.

There were calls for a deeper-dive and looking at programs all across the county, not just at Latta Plantation.

The ire of the board came into a fine focus last week, when Historic Latta Plantation INC, a group that leases the plantation and some surrounding acreage at the nature preserve, put out a controversial Facebook post.

Historic Latta Plantation is located in Huntersville, just outside Charlotte.
Historic Latta Plantation is located in Huntersville, just outside Charlotte.(HISTORIC LATTA PLANTATION)

The program was to coincide with Juneteenth, a day many celebrate the abolition of slavery. But this event left many feeling unsettled and angry.

In this live action presentation, participants would interact with a character called the “massa” - a slang term used by slaves towards their oppressors. He was also referred to as a “white refugee.” There would also be confederate soldiers that would answer questions about life after the Civil War.

When Mecklenburg County got wind of the program, they immediately shut it down.

Mecklenburg County alerted Historic Latta Plantation INC they were going to allow the contract with the organization to expire as of next month - a group they’ve been working with since the late 70s.

Activist organizing protest of Latta Plantation after event scheduled for Juneteenth sparks backlash

W. Lee Jones, the Parks and Rec Director said this wasn’t the only questionable program the group was planning to put out.

“One is a camp for young confederate soldiers that they want to have young kids do and that’s scheduled for next week, and then they have another camp for young ladies I guess to teach them how the southern belles used to sew and along those lines,” Jones said.

Commissioner Vilma Leake, who was there during the civil rights era, described the pain many feel over an event like this.

“It brings back a lot of hurt, and it rubs us the wrong way,” Leake said.

Board members said they’ll be taking a closer look at any future agreements the county will be getting into.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.
Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte
Georgia man killed roommate, cut body into pieces, officials say
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall

Latest News

Billions of dollars - at least $1.1 billion so far - is at stake for up to 50 colleges that...
Black colleges were denied state funding for decades. Now they’re fighting back.
One of the fathers, who himself is religious, said he was working in the yard of his Utah home...
Facebook group helps dads navigate raising LGBTQ+ children: “Find support in a way that’s really different”
Firstly, the survey made the discovery that over 1 in 10 North Carolina singles (12 percent)...
1 in 10 N.C. singles would not date a nondrinker, poll says
Charlotte city councilman suggests misdemeanor charge for individuals donating to homeless...
Charlotte city councilman suggests misdemeanor charge for individuals donating to homeless population