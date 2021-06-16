NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Highland Games will return after a COVID-19 hiatus

By Steve Ohnesorge
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been two years since the meadows in the shadows of Grandfather Mountain hosted the annual Highland Games.

Last year, the event, as so many others were, was canceled due to the coronavirus.

But with recovery underway and restrictions easing in North Carolina, the games are back on.

They’ll take place over several days beginning July 8th. “People are pumped,” said Highland Games President Steve Quillin.

The pre-sale ticket program has sold out, he says, as well as campground sites on Grandfather Mountain.

Local businesses say they missed having the crowds last year and look forward to all the visitors.

As for coronavirus safety, Quillen says masks will be required on shuttle buses and anywhere where a vendor or family gathering requests it.

All current covid restrictions will be observed he said, and added, “We will be safe holding this event.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.
Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Bessemer City, according to officials.
Person shot and killed by police in Bessemer City, investigation underway
Joel Isaiah Brewer, who is already in the Mecklenburg County jail in connection with two April...
Man charged in killings of transgender women now accused in murder of missing Union Co. man

Latest News

A Charlotte mother is pleading with the man accused of killing her son to turn himself in to...
‘I forgive you, but I need you to turn yourself in’: Grieving mother issues plea for man accused of killing son
Impaired driver charged after injuring CMPD officers in head-on collision
Impaired driver charged after injuring CMPD officers in head-on collision
Police lights file
Dirt bike rider killed after colliding with truck in Mint Hill
T.J. Olsen rings victory bell after receiving heart transplant
T.J. Olsen rings victory bell after receiving heart transplant
It's been nearly a year. No arrests from mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road
It's been nearly a year. No arrests from mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road