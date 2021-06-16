Highland Games will return after a COVID-19 hiatus

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been two years since the meadows in the shadows of Grandfather Mountain hosted the annual Highland Games.

Last year, the event, as so many others were, was canceled due to the coronavirus.

But with recovery underway and restrictions easing in North Carolina, the games are back on.

They’ll take place over several days beginning July 8th. “People are pumped,” said Highland Games President Steve Quillin.

The pre-sale ticket program has sold out, he says, as well as campground sites on Grandfather Mountain.

Local businesses say they missed having the crowds last year and look forward to all the visitors.

As for coronavirus safety, Quillen says masks will be required on shuttle buses and anywhere where a vendor or family gathering requests it.

All current covid restrictions will be observed he said, and added, “We will be safe holding this event.”

