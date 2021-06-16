NC DHHS Flu
Governor gives Wilson man pardon of innocence

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 6 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man who spent more than 40 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit was given a pardon of innocence by the governor.

Charles Finch was released from Greene Correctional Institution in May 2019 after a federal judge ordered his freedom.

He was convicted for the 1976 murder of Richard Holloman who was killed during an attempted robbery at a Wilson grocery store.

Gov. Roy Cooper says Finch’s pardon application was thoroughly reviewed by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of the General Counsel, and the governor.

The pardon makes Finch eligible to file a claim under a state law that allows compensation to those wrongly convicted of felonies.

