Three seriously hurt in crash involving police officer in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser and another vehicle shut down part of Central Avenue in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. along Central Avenue at Los Amigos Avenue, closing the area. Three people were seriously injured in the crash, Medic says.

The CMPD officer involved in the crash is expected to be OK, according to an officer on scene.

Check back for updates.

