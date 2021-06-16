Three seriously hurt in crash involving police officer in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruiser and another vehicle shut down part of Central Avenue in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. along Central Avenue at Los Amigos Avenue, closing the area. Three people were seriously injured in the crash, Medic says.

I’m at a two car accident involving a CMPD cruiser. @WBTV_News working to get details pic.twitter.com/nHtWloaorw — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) June 16, 2021

The CMPD officer involved in the crash is expected to be OK, according to an officer on scene.

