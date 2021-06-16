Cooler temps and comfortable humidity - for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around again today and the afternoon will be seasonably warm and pleasant with highs topping out in the middle 80s. As for the humidity level, it will remain very comfortable as drier air continues to filter in on light northerly breezes.

Following a really nice evening, clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall back into the unseasonably cool 50s.

Humidity level remains quite comfortable

Temperatures running a bit below normal

First Alert: Monday’s rain has a tropical connection

High temperatures will hold in the middle 80s Thursday with plenty of sunshine to go around and very comfortable humidity levels. Overnight lows will also be quite pleasant, falling into the 50s in most neighborhoods.

Near 90° heat will return on Friday and by Saturday, we could be pushing the middle 90s. On top of the heat, the humidity will come roaring back again over the weekend.

In the tropics, we are keeping a close watch on a low-pressure system around the Bay of Campeche, off the east coast of Mexico. This disorganized system is expected to move northward and into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico later this week, where further development is likely.

Most long-range models develop this system into a tropical disturbance by Father’s Day weekend, bringing widespread heavy rain to the Gulf Coast states. Eventually, this potential tropical system and associated rain will track northward and head into the Carolinas, so a First Alert has been hoisted for Monday, just to provide you a “heads up” about what’s coming our way.

Overall, it looks like a wet start to next week with showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday.

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the-go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Hope you have a hump day!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.