Comfortable couple of days before heat and humidity come roaring back this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another nice Wednesday afternoon and evening is on tap with sunshine and warm conditions, but not terribly hot or humid. Highs should peak in the mid 80s across the region today, low 70s in the mountains.

High temperatures will hold in the middle 80s Thursday with plenty of sunshine to go around and very comfortable humidity levels. Overnight lows will also be quite pleasant, falling into the 50s in most neighborhoods.

Near 90° heat will return on Friday and by Saturday, we could be pushing the middle 90s. On top of the heat, the humidity will come roaring back again over the weekend.

In the tropics, we are keeping a close watch on a low-pressure system around the Bay of Campeche, off the east coast of Mexico. This disorganized system is expected to move northward and into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico later this week, where further development is likely.

Most long-range models develop this system into a tropical disturbance by Father’s Day weekend, bringing widespread heavy rain to the Gulf Coast states.

Eventually, this potential tropical system and associated rain will track northward and head into the Carolinas, so a First Alert has been hoisted for Monday, just to provide you a “heads up” about what’s coming our way.

Overall, it looks like a wet start to next week with showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday.

- Meteorologist Eric Thomas

