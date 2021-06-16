NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Still no arrests in Beatties Ford Road mass shooting nearly a year later

By Paige Pauroso
Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Next Tuesday marks one year since four people were killed and several others were injured during a block party on Beatties Ford Road.

More than 300 people were there and although police say witnesses have come forward, CMPD says they don’t have enough information to make an arrest.

That is disappointing news for the families who lost a loved one, who are searching for justice for their loved ones.

“Somebody’s got to pay the piper. And it’s going to happen,” said Charles Billings, who son Jamaa was killed on Beatties Ford Road during the block party.

Video of the night taken on a Facebook live stream showed a celebration turn to violence and chaos. The video is still hard for Billings to watch. Since that day, he’s never stopped looking for justice.

“If they lost a loved one of family member or a child, you wouldn’t give up, like I said, I’m not gonna give up,” he said speaking about justice for his son.

Police say they’ve been working tirelessly to make an arrest but so far, nothing.

“We still need community members to come forward. There were hundreds of people present that night. And we have yet to get that one piece of information we need to really make an arrest and progress the case,” Lt. Bryan Crum said with CMPD.

CMPD released this video at the end of 2020 of surveillance showing men responding to the shooting with large automatic weapons. They think they could be involved or know the people who started shooting.

They hoped it would break the case wide open, but unfortunately they’re still waiting for the right pieces of this difficult puzzle.

“When you see all those efforts not being able to put those final pieces of the puzzle together to make those arrests that is necessary, it is frustrating,” said CMPD chief, Johnny Jennings.

There is a $17,300 reward for anyone who brings in information that could lead to an arrest in this case.

Next week, organizers are planning a march to commemorate the one year anniversary of the shooting and deaths here on Beatties Ford Road.

