Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson returns for minicamp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After missing 3 weeks of OTA, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson was back on the field for the start of mandatory minicamp.

The reason for Anderson’s absence the last 3 weeks, he just wanted to work out on his own because it worked for him last offseason.

“Going on my 6th year and then judging last year, I feel like I’m at the point of my career where I know how to get myself ready,” said Anderson. “So it was nothing against the team or nothing like that. The work I was putting in with my trainer, I was on a good program and I really didn’t want to step away from that. And my coaches and nobody had a problem with it.”

“It’s great to have Robby here,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. “Robby is a guy that brings energy to the practice field. He’s in great shape and you can tell he has been working hard. I’m glad he is here.”

If what he did these last 3 weeks was anything like he did before last season, the team should not mind him missing a few voluntary workouts. 2020 was a career year for Anderson.

He had 95 catches which led the Panthers and his 1,096 receiving yards were 2nd only behind DJ Moore.

Now, it’s all about taking that next step.

“I want to see him as someone who is disciplined in route running,” said Rhule. “We all know he is an explosive playmaker. He’s a tough guy. He catches the ball over the middle. I’m hoping we can add some vertical element to his game since him and Sam had that in New York (Jets). And just becoming discipline about the details of winning play in and play out.”

This is a contract year for Anderson. A big 2021 could mean a big pay day next offseason. So he is completely focused on making this year better than last year.

“Whatever I put my mind to, I’m capable of doing,” said Anderson. “My goal this year is to have a better year than last year and I’m already having a better offseason than last year. I’m pretty sure that the results will come within that.”

