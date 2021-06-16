NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney

By CNN staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Nevada teenager took a page out of Santa’s playbook when she found herself locked out of her house.

Ultimately, the 18-year-old found herself in a tight situation. She was caught in the home’s chimney, just above the flue.

Firefighters in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas, got the call for help Tuesday morning and were able to rescue her after about half an hour.

Fire crews say they used a “rope system” to pull her to safety.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and...

Posted by Henderson Fire Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made 4-year-old stand for three days, leading to death before burial in Charlotte backyard
The woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown person at the scene.
Police report: Woman pushed into car, sexually assaulted, robbed of $300 outside supermarket in Charlotte
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
A banner hangs from a pole in the parking lot at Myers Park High School
CMS posts, then deletes statement after WBTV’s Myers Park investigation. Still won’t answer questions.
The CDC is warning about a virus increasingly spreading in the South that has symptoms similar...
CDC warning about virus spreading in the South with similar COVID-19 symptoms

Latest News

Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
‘Inspiration to us all’: T.J., son of former Panther Greg Olsen, rings bell after receiving...
‘Inspiration to us all’: T.J., son of former Panther Greg Olsen, rings victory bell after receiving heart transplant
A sign points the way to a check-in area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former...
Vaccine effort turns into slog as infectious variant spreads
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Chloe and Roxy's rescue