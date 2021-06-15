NC DHHS Flu
Woman identified in Salisbury homicide

Police say two victims were treated and released at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Three people were shot on Sunday morning on S. Jackson Street.
Three people were shot on Sunday morning on S. Jackson Street.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Updated: 2 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have identified a 68-year-old woman as the victim in a homicide that occurred on S. Jackson Street.

Sinatra Juan Jackson was shot and pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of South Jackson Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Police say they found three people who were shot.

Police say two victims were treated and released at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Jackson has been identified as the person who died.

Police are continuing to investigate the case. No one has been charged, but police say they do not consider the case to be a random homicide.

